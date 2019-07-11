Adams County man arrested for constructing bomb, storing it in shed, police say

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

ROME, Wis. - A 33-year-old Adams County man was arrested Thursday after police say he constructed a bomb and stored it in a shed on his property.

The CIA told the Rome Police Department that a man threatened to use a bomb to kill a Wisconsin Rapids resident in an email.

Officials traced the email to Chad E. Wawrzyniak, who lives in a home in the 500 block of County Highway Z. Officers responded to the home and arrested Wawryzyniak.

Wawryzyniak told police he had constructed a bomb and was storing it in a shed on the property. The Dane County Sheriff's Office bomb squad recovered the device.

The incident remains under investigation.

