Accused social media predator may have victimized hundreds, including Wisconsin girl

MADISON, Wis. - Officials are seeking help from the public in a child pornography case potentially involving hundreds of victims.

Attorney General Brad Schimel said 25-year-old David Ohmar Harris, of Las Vegas, was federally charged Aug. 2 with producing child pornography, extortion and threats via interstate communications and stalking. The case involves a Wisconsin girl who is under 18.

Harris is facing two counts of producing child pornography in December 2016 and June 2018 involving a minor in Wisconsin. Officials said the indictment also alleges that on June 11, 2018, Harris threatened to injure the reputation of an individual with the intent to extort a thing of value, and that between December 2016 and June 2018, Harris used social media sites Facebook and Kik Messenger to harass, intimidate and cause substantial emotional distress.

"We’re looking for the media’s help and help from the public as we’re examining the possibility of up to 500 victims here, most of which have not yet been identified," Schimel said. "We’re looking for information that might help us to identify those victims to further protect and hold this individual accountable."

Schimel said Harris may have used Kik and Facebook to victimize up to 500 teenage girls throughout the United States and internationally since 2012. His user names included Zero, Bowromes, Akito, Lelouch and Kami.

Anyone who may have been a victim of someone using these user names is asked to contact law enforcement by phone at 608-224-9345 or by email at report@doj.state.wi.us.

Harris made an initial appearance on Aug. 8 in federal court in Las Vegas, was ordered to be held in federal custody and is being transferred to the Western District of Wisconsin. No date has been set for his appearance in Wisconsin.

If convicted, Harris faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each production of child pornography charge, two years on the extortion charge and five years on the stalking charge.