Accused Madison dealer arrested with 65 grams meth, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is accused of dealing drugs and maintaining a drug home, according to Madison police.

The Madison Police Department said 32-year-old Jermain T. Stamps was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on Stamps' home on King James Court at about 6 a.m., police said.

According to the report, nearly 65 grams of methamphetamine was seized, along with a handgun, ammunition, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Police said Fitchburg police and the Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team assisted with the operation.

Stamps was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, five counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

