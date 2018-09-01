Accused burglar pried open camper trailer with tool, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Portage woman was arrested in Madison early Friday on suspicion of burglarizing a camper, police said.

Madison police said a Derek Road resident called for police at about 4:45 a.m. after seeing someone breaking into his neighbor's camping trailer.

According to the report, the camper was parked in the victim's driveway, and the burglar was using a prying tool to force open a locked door. The burglar was still in the driveway when officers arrived.

Charlene D. Gordon, 51, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property and on a probation hold.