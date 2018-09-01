Crime

Accused burglar pried open camper trailer with tool, police say

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Portage woman was arrested in Madison early Friday on suspicion of burglarizing a camper, police said. 

Madison police said a  Derek Road resident called for police at about 4:45 a.m. after seeing someone breaking into his neighbor's camping trailer.

According to the report, the camper was parked in the victim's driveway, and the burglar was using a prying tool to force open a locked door. The burglar was still in the driveway when officers arrived.

Charlene D. Gordon, 51, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property and on a probation hold.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration