Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested
17-year-old found unresponsive in car treated
MONONA, Wis. - A pair of 17-year-olds were taken into custody Tuesday night related to impaired driving, drug and gun charges in Monona, according to a news release.
The Monona Police Department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a silver BMW car that was seen driving erratically. Police stopped the car in a gas station parking lot near the area of West Broadway and Frazier Avenue.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was unsteady on his feet and exhibited signs of being under the influence, according to the report. A 17-year-old passenger was unresponsive in the right front seat. Medics checked the passenger and administered naloxone. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was treated released to police custody.
Police said the driver failed sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired.
Officers recovered two 9 mm handguns, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a large amount of marijuana from the car.
Both teens were taken to the Dane County Jail.
The driver was tentatively charged with first-offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon. The passenger was booked into jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of THC.
