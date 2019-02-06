Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested

Monona PD

MONONA, Wis. - A pair of 17-year-olds were taken into custody Tuesday night related to impaired driving, drug and gun charges in Monona, according to a news release.

The Monona Police Department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a silver BMW car that was seen driving erratically. Police stopped the car in a gas station parking lot near the area of West Broadway and Frazier Avenue.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was unsteady on his feet and exhibited signs of being under the influence, according to the report. A 17-year-old passenger was unresponsive in the right front seat. Medics checked the passenger and administered naloxone. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was treated released to police custody.

Monona PD

Monona PD

Police said the driver failed sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired.

Officers recovered two 9 mm handguns, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a large amount of marijuana from the car.

Both teens were taken to the Dane County Jail.

The driver was tentatively charged with first-offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon. The passenger was booked into jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of THC.

