9 shell casings found where passenger fired gun from vehicle near elementary school, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON - Two occupied cars, including a taxi, were hit by bullets Wednesday afternoon after the passenger of a car opened fire on Madison's east side, police said.

Madison police said at 12:51 p.m., a white Mercedes Benz with Illinois plates opened fire near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fair Oaks Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the report. It didn't appear the two vehicles that were struck were intended targets. Police said it wasn't clear who or what the person was shooting at.

Witnesses told police the Mercedes was heading outbound on East Washington Avenue and then turned right on Fair Oaks Avenue. As of 2 p.m., officers had recovered nine shell casings at the intersection.

The two vehicles that were struck were also driving in the area at the time of the gun violence, the report said.

Nearby Hawthorne Elementary School was briefly locked down Wednesday as police responded.

In an email to parents at about 1:30 p.m., Principal Beth Lehman said police told the school there was no threat to the school, but it was locked down until about 2:15 p.m.

Police said officers were investigating if the Dane County Credit Union building was also struck by a bullet.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.