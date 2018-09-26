82-year-old man chased a burglar in home, police later arrest suspect, police say

MADISON, Wis. - In an attempt to detain an intruder in his Ferris Avenue home Tuesday night, an 82-year-old resident chased a burglar inside the home, but the suspect ran away, a police incident report said.

Officers quickly arrived to the area, set up a perimeter and stopped a man matching the victim's description.

The homeowner said he awoke to his 77-year-old wife's screams when she realized a stranger was in their home. The husband said he saw the man in a hallway and followed him toward the front door, grabbing the burglar by his hood and hair and pulled out a bit of hair.

When officers came to the home, they found hair on the floor and collected it for evidence.

Police said they believe the intruder entered through an unlocked, sliding patio door.

The victim identified the suspect as the person with whom he struggled.

Police arrested Kenneth C. Johnson III, a 25-year-old Madison man, on a tentative burglary charge. Police said Johnson said it was a case of mistaken identity.