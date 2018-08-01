70-year-old Madison woman conned out of $5,000 by man pretending to be U.S. marshal

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 70-year-old woman was conned out of $5,000 in gift cards by someone who claimed to be a Social Security investigator, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials said the con artist told the woman her Social Security number was found in a bloody car in Texas from which cocaine was seized and her number was part of a money laundering scheme involving about $190,000.

The man told the victim she would be arrested by U.S. marshals unless she provided the PIN numbers to $5,000 worth of gift cards.

The woman told police it all felt like a scam, but she was afraid, so she followed the demands. She was told after doing what the man asked that a U.S. Marshal would come to her home on Kingsbridge Road and return her funds.

When no one showed up, the victim called police. The suspect had an Indian accent, according to the release.