70-year-old Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

TURTLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A 70-year-old man from Janesville was arrested on suspicion of his fourth operating while intoxicated charge.

Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to a report of a suspicious vehicle on South Smith Road in Turtle Township on Sunday just after 6 p.m. The caller said the vehicle was completely blacked out and the driver seemed to be intoxicated.

Once deputies arrived, they noticed Paul Nardini was slurring his words and showed signs that he was drunk. Deputies said they determined Nardini had struck a bridge support with his car before stopping in the road.

Rock County officials said Nadini refused field sobriety testing. A blood sample was taken and results are pending.

Nardini is due in court for an initial appearance on Monday at 3 p.m.

