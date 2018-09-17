Crime

70-year-old biker struck by vehicle, critically injured on Madison's west side, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and critically injured on Madison's west side Monday morning, police said. 

A vehicle struck the biker just before 10 a.m. on Mineral Point Road at South Segoe Road, according to Madison police.

Inbound lanes of Mineral Point Road are shut down at South Segoe Road, officials said. 

Police said the biker, a man in his 70s, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Madison officers and a traffic specialist are at the scene and motorists should use alternative routes. 

