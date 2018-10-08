7 guns stolen as couple interrupts burglary, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Multiple guns were stolen from a north Madison home Friday night, police said.
Madison police said a burglar stole seven guns from a house on Huxley Street at about 7:30 p.m. The intruder would have likely taken more weapons if the homeowners, a 49-year-old man and 55-year-old woman, hadn't interrupted the crime.
The husband said he could hear noise coming from an area near his garage when he and his wife got back from dining out.
They discovered a rear window to their house was broken and weapons from two gun cases were stolen. Officers found several other guns behind the garage, and it's believed the burglar left them behind and took off with others after realizing residents had come back home.
