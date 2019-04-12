60-year-old man arrested for possession of child pornography in Oregon, police say

OREGON, Wis. - The Oregon police Department arrested a 60-year-old man for possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

Oregon Police and the Division of Criminal Investigation executed a warrant at 221 Orchard Drive in the Village of Oregon. Authorities collected evidence and arrested Timothy W. Simplot.

Simplot was tentatively charged with possession of child pornography.

