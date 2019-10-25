55-year-old woman asked to leave hotel punches employee in head, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A woman who was asked to leave a downtown Madison hotel Thursday night later returned and attacked an employee, according to police.

Madison police said an officer had convinced 55-year-old Dana P. Hutchins to voluntarily leave the Concourse Hotel on West Dayton Street.

Police said Hutchins returned at about 10:45 p.m., and staff members tried to persuade her to leave again after she created several disturbances. Hutchins reportedly responded by punching an employee several times in the head.

Police were called and Hutchins was taken to jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisiting or obstructing police and trespassing.

