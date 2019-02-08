54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian fled the scene of the crash.

A Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee was killed in a crash involved a DPW truck and a car about 8 a.m. Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported. The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say the driver fled from the crash scene on foot.

