54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian fled the scene of the crash.
A Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee was killed in a crash involved a DPW truck and a car about 8 a.m. Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported. The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries.
Authorities say the driver fled from the crash scene on foot.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local and Regional News
- 54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
- UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools
- Judge orders state education department to release records
- What's that boom? Cold winter temperatures cause ice quakes
- Body identified as missing Milwaukee teacher
- District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
- Cookies for sale! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is right around the corner
- 'Sand, sand, sand': City of Madison shares how to steer clear of icy sidewalks, citations
- 'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents
- Suspect in 'egregious' Langdon Street attack on probation for violent crime at time of incident
- Prison inmate describes conditions during 23-day lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution
- Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'