50-year-old woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, causing injury, officials say

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - A 50-year-old woman was arrested Friday for operating while intoxicated and causing injury in the Town of Blooming Grove, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County deputies responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Milwaukee Street between Lansing Street and Leon Street.

Deputies found Brenda J. Raimond, of Madison, was driving west on Milwaukee Street and crossed the center line. A car driven by a 65-year-old man was eastbound on Milwaukee Street and the driver was unable to avoid the collision.

The man had minor injuries and was conveyed by EMS personnel to an area hospital, officials said.

Raimond will also be cited for operating left of center line, according to the release.

Milwaukee Street between Lansing and Leon streets were closed for about an hour during the investigation, officials said.

