5-year-old finds handgun in grass outside Madison elementary school

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison elementary school student found a gun in the grass outside the school Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Madison police said a 5-year-old student found a gun in the grass at 5:45 p.m. outside Leopold Elementary School on Post Road. School leaders said the gun was found outside door No. 3 near the staff parking lot.

According to the report, a school employee happened to be in the area for a meeting and immediately took control of the firearm. It had no ammunition in the cylinder.

"I know this news is deeply unsettling for all of us and I imagine you have many questions, as do we," Leopold Elementary School Principal Peg Keeler said in a letter sent home to parents.

Police and district security staff searched school grounds and no other weapons were found. Officers will continue to review surveillance cameras as part of their investigation.

"Please know your children's safety is everything to us," Keeler said.

Keeler also encouraged parents with concerns to reach out to the school. Support staff is also available Wednesday for students. The district also shared the school's child protection unit, which is a resource used to help students recognize when something is unsafe.

In March 2018, a parent and child walking to school found a loaded, stolen gun on Leopold Elementary School property.

