5-time drunken driver sentenced to 2 years in prison, 4 years of supervision

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Beaver Dam man has been sentenced to two years in prison and four years of supervision after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

According to witnesses, on June 7 Antonio Rodriguez Soto, 60, blew through an intersection, hit a stop sign, collided with a tree and then traveled 50 feet where his vehicle landed in the yard of a Calamus, Wis. home.

Offiicials said Rodriguez Soto's blood alcohol results were 0.344, which is more than four times the legal limit.

"This was a crash case in which Mr. Rodriguez Soto drove through a stop sign, across an intersection and ultimately crashed into a tree," Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said during sentencing. "Mr. Rodriguez Soto was extremely intoxicated in this instance and continued to consume intoxicants after being released on cash bail. His behavior in these cases warrants time in prison."

