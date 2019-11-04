5 shell casings found in Madison area where shots fired reported, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Officer recovered multiple shell casings in a Madison area where people reported hearing gunfire early Monday, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to the area of Mound Street at South Charter Street at 12:38 a.m. Police recovered five shell casings.

Officers didn't find any damage to area buildings, and there were no reports of injuries, the report said.

Callers told officials they heard a car driving quickly from the area following the shots-fired reports.

