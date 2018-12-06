5 people inside home when BB gun shooter damages windows, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Five people were inside a south Madison home Wednesday night when someone shot BBs at the house, according to police.
Madison police said BB gunfire shot through three windows of a home in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive at about 7:49 p.m.
According to the report, a 34-year-old resident was home along with four teenage girls. They were alarmed by the incident but not injured.
Police said no one saw the shooter. The three windows were damaged.
