5 people inside home when BB gun shooter damages windows, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Five people were inside a south Madison home Wednesday night when someone shot BBs at the house, according to police.

Madison police said BB gunfire shot through three windows of a home in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive at about 7:49 p.m.

According to the report, a 34-year-old resident was home along with four teenage girls. They were alarmed by the incident but not injured.

Police said no one saw the shooter. The three windows were damaged.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.