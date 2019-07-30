Relative identifies 3 of 5 found dead in two houses in Wisconsin
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - The father of two of five people found dead in two houses in northwestern Wisconsin has identified two sons and a grandson as among the dead.
Authorities say a man shot and killed four people and wounded two others wounded at a home in Lake Hallie on Sunday night and a home in the town of Lafayette on Monday.
Ritchie German Sr. of North Prairie, Wisconsin, tells the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis-St. Paul that adult sons Ritchie German Jr. and Douglas German were among the dead, along with Douglas' 8-year-old son, Calvin German.
The elder German says authorities have told him they suspect Ritchie Jr. was the killer.
Ritchie German Jr. and another person were found dead and two others wounded Sunday night at the Lake Hallie residence. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says deputies found a man, woman and the boy dead at the Lafayette home.
Authorities have not released identities or motive.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Police: Armed robber makes off with victim's personal items on Buckeye Road
Next Story
UW police investigate theft-from-auto incidents at University Hospital
Local And Regional News
- Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name
- UW police investigate theft-from-auto incidents at University Hospital
- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates 100 days in office. Here's what she's done on campaign issues.
- 911 service restored to Green Lake County area
- Sheriff: Horse, buggy roll over into ditch, 10-month-old infant among victims
- Possible 2020 redistricting, annexation coming: Survey asks how to make city govt. more accessible