4 people die in less than a week of suspected drug OD in Columbia County

Photo by Tim Olk

PORTAGE, Wis. - Four people in Columbia County have died of suspected drug overdoses in six days, according to a news release.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said three women and one man have died between Aug. 30 and Wednesday, all believed to have overdosed on illicit drugs. Sheriff Dennis Richards said he was awaiting for autopsy toxicology results to confirm which drugs were involved in the deaths.

A 23-year-old Portage woman, a 28-year-old Pardeeville woman, a 48-year-old town of Lewiston woman and a 54-year-old Columbus man died, but police withheld their names Friday.

All the cases are under criminal investigation. The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigations.

In a news release, Richards said "this is an epidemic and it will take involvement from the entire community to break this cycle of drug abuse and addiction."

Anyone with information on the overdose deaths or other illegal activity is asked to call the Columbia County Crimes Stoppers at 800-293-2477.