4 officers injured protecting alleged victim of domestic violence, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Four officers were injured protecting a reported domestic violence victim Tuesday morning, police said.

The Madison Police Department said officers accompanied a woman to an apartment in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road to collect some belongings at 7:19 a.m.

According to the report, the woman was the victim of a domestic violence Monday night. She wanted to to reenter the apartment to retrieve some of her things. The officers were keeping her safe when the suspect from the alleged domestic violence incident, 31-year-old Davarius Riggins, of Madison, attacked the MPD team.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Riggins has been the focus of internal bulletins regarding officer safety.

"He is a self-described sovereign citizen and does not believe in societal rules or laws," DeSpain said.

Riggins was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony resisting police and is also under investigation in connection with the domestic situation from overnight, according to the report.

A sergeant and three officers suffered minor injuries, police said.

