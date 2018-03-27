3rd man charged in investigation into Dane County bank robberies

Via DCSO 2013 booking photo of Robert Minette

MADISON, Wis. - A third man was arrested in connection with a Madison-area bank robbery, police said.

Madison police said Robert L. Minette Jr., 31, has been tentatively charged with robbery of a financial institution.

The Madison Police Department's violent crime unit, with assistance from the FBI, arrested a third suspect this past weekend in Shakopee, Minnesota. He is facing extradition back to Wisconsin.

Jonathon L. Thompson, 29, of Fitchburg, was charged with March 6 in connection a robbery at the Associated Bank in Middleton in February. Earlier this month, police also announced a tentative charge of armed robbery against 18-year-old Kiefah A. Marbra, but as of Tuesday, an initial appearance had not yet been scheduled in Mabra's case.

Thompson, Marbra