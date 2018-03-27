Crime

3rd man charged in investigation into Dane County bank robberies

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 11:52 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 02:51 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A third man was arrested in connection with a Madison-area bank robbery, police said. 

Madison police said Robert L. Minette Jr., 31, has been tentatively charged with robbery of a financial institution.

The Madison Police Department's violent crime unit, with assistance from the FBI, arrested a third suspect this past weekend in Shakopee, Minnesota. He is facing extradition back to Wisconsin.

Jonathon L. Thompson, 29, of Fitchburg, was charged with March 6 in connection a robbery at the Associated Bank in Middleton in February. Earlier this month, police also announced a tentative charge of armed robbery against 18-year-old Kiefah A. Marbra, but as of Tuesday, an initial appearance had not yet been scheduled in Mabra's case. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration