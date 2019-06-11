39-year-old woman suffers significant facial injuries in alleyway assault, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Chicago woman suffered significant facial injuries during an alleyway assault in downtown Madison Wednesday, police said.

Madison police said a 39-year-old woman met a man in the downtown area and had been socializing with him.

According to the report, at about 11:30 p.m., she went with him into an alleyway in the 500 block of State Street. He attacked and robbed her of her cash and cellphone, police said.

The woman suffered significant facial injuries after being battered, police said.

Police said the man suspected in the attack was arrested in a different case and is in the Dane County Jail. Surveillance camera images proved instrumental in identifying a suspect, according to the report.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the case detective in the alleyway assault plans to refer tentative charges to the district attorney in the near future.

