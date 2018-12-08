32-year-old man facing charges for soliciting underage girl for nude photos, sex acts, police say
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A Town of Beloit man is facing charges after police say he solicited an underage girl for nude photos and sex acts.
Police started investigating allegations against 32-year-old Matthew M. Horkey on Nov. 30. They found that this wasn't his first time. Officials said he may have solicited additional juvenile girls for nude photos and sex acts throughout Rock County.
Police arrested Horkey at his work, and he was booked into the Rock County Jail.
Horkey is facing charges of child enticement, exposing his genitals to a child and soliciting intimate representation from a minor, according to the news release.
