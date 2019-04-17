31-year-old who pleaded guilty to assaulting multiple women to be sentenced

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The man who pleaded guilty to assaulting multiple women in the campus area will learn his sentence Wednesday afternoon.

Coleman Chung, 31, was accused of assaulting two women and a teenager in 2017. In one case, prosecutors say Chung duct-taped a woman’s mouth and tried to force her into the trunk of his car.

After earlier pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease, Chung changed his pleas in December. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. Two more counts of the same were dismissed but can be taken into account at sentencing.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Dane County court.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.