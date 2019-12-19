PROGRAMMING NOTICE

3 Wisconsin students arrested, suspected of making school threat

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 07:13 AM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:59 AM CST

MARSHFIELD, Wis. - Three students have been arrested on suspicion of making a threat to Marshfield High School.

An 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old boys were taken to the Wood County Jail Wednesday. Police say a "specific threat" was found in a bathroom stall Tuesday leading school officials to send students home early as a precaution.

School district officials say the threatening messages were made to disrupt classes and close the school. Officials have not released details of the messages. Classes resumed Wednesday.

 

