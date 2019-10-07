3 overnight-hours burglary incidents investigated as possibly related

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating two attempted burglaries and one burglary overnight Saturday as possibly related, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said the Burglary Crimes Unit is looking at the possibility that the three incidents might be connected due to the proximity of the crimes, and that they took place in a less-than-2-hour window of time.

The first incident happened at 11:47 p.m. on North Woodmont Circle, according to the report. A homeowner reported that someone had thrown a rock through his sliding glass door. He went to investigate, and it didn't appear anyone had been able to get inside the house.

Police said at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a North Westfield Road resident reported someone removed a screen from a window, but also didn't get inside the home.

According to the report, an hour later, at around 1:30 a.m., a woman reported two bikes being taken from an open garage on North Highpoint Road. The victim told officers her dog started howling loudly and likely scared criminals off. The bikes were recovered a short distance away.

There were no descriptions of the perpetrators immediately available, police said.

