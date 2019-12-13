3 officers involved in Beloit shooting death identified

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Officials have released the names of the three officers involved in the shooting death in Rock County on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a release Friday that the three officers who fired at 23-year-old Montay Penning, killing him, each have at least 14 years of experience at the Beloit Police Department.

According to police, Penning was spotted driving a stolen car near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue shortly before noon Tuesday. Following a short chase, Penning was shot and killed by three officers near the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.

Patrol Officer John McMahon, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and Detective Nathan Adams fired at Penning, according to the release. McMahon has 29 years of experience with BPD, Flanagan has 19 years experience and Adams has 14 years experience.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved death.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.