3 men looking for cash attack man in apartment parking lot, police say

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A south Madison resident was beaten during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning, Madison police said.

The 36-year-old Moorland Road resident said he was jumped by three men around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of his apartment in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, according to a release.

The victim said a man asked him for money, and when he said he didn’t have any, the other two men appeared and started punching and kicking him, officials said.

The victim’s girlfriend heard the attack and started yelling when she came outside, scaring the three men away, according to the release. The three men fled on foot.

The attackers are described as black men 18-22 years old. Two had lighter complexions and one had a darker complexion, police said.

