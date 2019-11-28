3 arrested in Green County in connection to meth trafficking organization, sheriff says

Tasha M. Nafzger , Kyle B. Disch , Darrin W. Demrow

Tasha M. Nafzger , Kyle B. Disch , Darrin W. Demrow

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Wis. - After a four-month investigation, three people in Green County have been arrested in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking organization with links to Texas.

Local and federal law enforcement officers were involved in the investigation, according to a release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 21, the Stateline Area Narcotics Team seized around 115 grams of suspected methamphetamine from a home on Mary Lane in Decatur Township, the release said.

Following the seizure, Tasha M. Nafzger, 30, was arrested on a probation warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The homeowner, Darrin W. Demrow, 40, was arrested on a probation hold on Tuesday.

Charges are pending on both Nafzger and Demrow regarding the suspected methamphetamine, the release said.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Team served a warrant at a home along the 6600 block of Norwegian Road in Albandy Township. They seized around 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a rifle, the release said.

Kyle B. Disch, 35, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Federal authorities, as well as authorities in Texas, are expected to charge a number of other people with methamphetamine trafficking charges related to the methamphetamine seized in Green County.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.