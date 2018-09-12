3 arrested in Beloit as part of ongoing investigation into area cocaine delivery

City of Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. - Three people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation looking into the delivery of crack cocaine in Beloit.

Police executed two search warrants in the city that led to the arrests. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Beloit Police Department’s Violent Crime Interdiction Team served the warrants.

During the first search in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway Monday, officials found about 70 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of THC and $1,000 in cash. Police then arrested 30-year-old Curtis W. Mcalister Jr.

Mcalister is facing charges for six counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of THC, maintaining a vehicle and premises for drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a second search 1100 block of Partridge Avenue Tuesday, officials found 70 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of THC and $1,000 in cash. Police then arrested 30-year-old Lashonda E. Mcadory and 31-year-old Christopher A. Earl Jr.

Mcadory is facing charges for possession with intent to deliver less than 40 grams of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle and premises for drug trafficking, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of neglecting a child. Earl is facing the same charges as Mcadory as well as five counts of delivery of cocaine.

McAlister had his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Mcadory and Earl will be in court Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.