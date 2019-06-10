27-year-old inmate dies in Green County Jail, officials say
MONROE, Wis. - An inmate at the Green County Jail died Monday morning, officials said.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a news release that deputies were alerted at about 11:40 a.m. about an inmate in medical distress in a maximum security cell block.
According to the release, Green County EMS and Monroe Fire Department personnel were alerted and deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the inmate.
The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead by the Green County coroner at the jail, Skatrud said.
Monroe police are investigating the inmate's death, and his identity is not being released until family members are notified, Skatrud said.
According to the report, there were no obvious signs of physical trauma to the inmate and an autopsy and toxicology tests were underway Monday afternoon.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Angry group of people surround officers in south Madison parking lot, police say
Next Story
Janesville officer injured during arrest of suspected heroin dealer, police say
Local And Regional News
- Editorial: A parks champion with a park
- Madison financial committee votes 5-1 on Gebhardt Development's plan for Judge Doyle Square
- Madison school board passes contract with police, allows district to cut 1 SRO from any high school
- Major road construction project to start on Madison's east side
- Man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 14-year-old in basement
- 'Every opportunity, vote': women reflect on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment in Wisconsin