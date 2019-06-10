27-year-old inmate dies in Green County Jail, officials say

MONROE, Wis. - An inmate at the Green County Jail died Monday morning, officials said.

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a news release that deputies were alerted at about 11:40 a.m. about an inmate in medical distress in a maximum security cell block.

According to the release, Green County EMS and Monroe Fire Department personnel were alerted and deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the inmate.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead by the Green County coroner at the jail, Skatrud said.

Monroe police are investigating the inmate's death, and his identity is not being released until family members are notified, Skatrud said.

According to the report, there were no obvious signs of physical trauma to the inmate and an autopsy and toxicology tests were underway Monday afternoon.

