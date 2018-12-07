Police: 26-year-old walking dog struck by car, suffers broken pelvis, leg

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman who was walking her dog was struck and injured by a car on Madison's far east side, police said.

Madison police said the 26-year-old was crossing Portage Road at Donald Drive when she was hit by a car shortly before 10 p.m. She was taken to a hospital with a broken pelvis and broken leg.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when she was hit, the report said.

The car's driver, a 46-year-old Madison man, told police he didn't see the woman until he was just a few feet away from her. He slammed on the brakes, but couldn't completely avoid a collision.

Police said the driver was apologetic and concerned for the pedestrian's welfare. There were no signs that he was impaired.

The driver will be cited on suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian, officials said.

