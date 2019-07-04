26-year-old man found dead in Juneau County residence, sheriff says

VILLAGE OF NECEDAH, Wis. - A 26-year-old man was found dead at a Juneau County home Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Sheriff Brent H. Oleson.

Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Necedah just before 9 a.m. for a report of a dead man. When officers arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Officials are not identifying the man until after they notify family.

Authorities with the Sheriff's Office refused to comment Wednesday night on the nature of the death or whether it is considered suspicious.

Oleson said there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and the Camp Douglas Ambulance Service assisted in the response.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.