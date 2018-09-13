25-year-old accused of burglarizing retirement community apartments

MADISON, Wis. - A 25-year-old man has been accused of burglarizing west Madison senior apartments on two separate occasions, police said.

The Madison Police Department said west district officers arrested 25-year-old Adrian L. White Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of burglary.

Police said an employee who was working the front desk at the Oakwood Village apartments on Mineral Point Road recognized White from a surveillance photo that had been shared with staff and residents of the retirement community. The employee asked White to sign the check-in log book and inquired about who he planned to visit in the building. According to the report, White decided to leave. Police were called, and White was found at a nearby bus stop.

Police said White was accused of burglarizing two apartments this week after residents left doors unlocked for a couple of minutes. In one case, a resident briefly left to take out the trash; in the other, the resident was getting the newspaper.

On Sunday morning, money and jewelry were taken from one apartment, according to the report. On Tuesday afternoon, a wallet and purse were stolen.

In both cases, police said it appeared the burglar entered the property though an underground parking garage door.

Investigators had been working with Oakwood Village staff members on the burglary cases when White returned to the building Wednesday. He's facing tentative charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of bail jumping and possession of cocaine.