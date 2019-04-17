24-year-old worker in critical condition after falling off 4th floor of construction site
MADISON, Wis. - A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after falling off the fourth floor of a construction site in Madison.
Police said the fall happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on Di Loreto Avenue. When police arrived, they found the worker barely breathing with multiple injuries, including a head wound that was bleeding profusely.
An officer used a towel to apply pressure and performed lifesaving measures until Madison Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting the Madison Police Department with the investigation.
Local And Regional News
