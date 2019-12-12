Officials ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - The man killed in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in the city of Beloit has been identified as 23-year-old Montay Penning.
According to police, Penning was spotted driving a stolen car near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Henry Ave shortly before noon Tuesday.
Following a short chase, Penning was shot and killed by three officers near the 1800 block of Harrison Ave.
According to Beloit police, Penning was observed to have a gun. State investigators have declined request for comment.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is currently investigating the events that led up to the police shooting. The three officers involved have been assigned to administrative work while the investigation continues.
