2018 Dodge Charger stolen in Lafayette County

SHULLSBURG, Wis. - Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a new car that was stolen from rural Lafayette County early Wednesday.

A red 2018 Dodge Charger SRT8 with a yellow spoiler stripe was stolen from a Shullsburg home at 2 a.m., the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said. After the Charger was taken, it was headed west on Silverthorn Road.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the Charger and asked anyone who has seen it to call the department at 608-776-4870 or send an anonymous tip using the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.