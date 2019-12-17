2 years in prison for Wisconsin man who illegally shipped guns
CHILTON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man accused of manufacturing guns and illegally shipping them to Australia has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, of Chilton, made guns and parts for guns, including kits that contained parts for rifles that could function with either semi-automatic or fully automatic triggers.
Prosecutors say Huebschmann illegally shipped those items to an "Australian criminal and gun enthusiast" in containers designed to hide the contents and without the proper licenses.
In sentencing Huebschmann Monday, federal Judge William Griesbach noted the "extremely dangerous nature of the crime."
