2 teenagers accused of robbing, threatening victim at park in Sauk County

Courtesy SCSO Mason Acuna , Isaac Ortiz

WEST BARABOO, Wis. - Two suspects were arrested in Sauk County Sunday night shortly after a robbery at a park, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a robbery was reported at 8:55 p.m. at Haskins Park on Shaw Street in the village of West Baraboo.

According to the report, the victim told police that multiple people had gotten out of a blue Ford 500 and demanded money while threatening violence. After getting money and the victim's backpack, the vehicle and occupants fled the park heading toward the Wisconsin Dells.

About 10 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description given by the victim was observed in the area of the Ho-Chunk Casino, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was found parked at the gas pumps at the First Stop gas station. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Isaac Ortiz and 19-year-old Mason Acuna were arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail.

Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department assisted Sauk County deputies with the investigation.

