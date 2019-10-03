2 overdoses prompt police to warn of especially 'bad batch' of crack cocaine in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department said an especially bad batch of drugs may be on the street in the city Thursday after two overdoses were reported, one of them fatal.

Madison police said that the overdoses were reported in the East Washington Avenue corridor within a six-hour period Thursday.

The victims may have ingested crack cocaine that was laced with another substance, possibly fentanyl, according to police. One person has died and the other is on breathing support.

Police issued the warning about the public of the potential of especially toxic drugs at 3:45 p.m.

Past six hours, at least two overdose cases in E. Washington Ave. corridor. Victims may have ingested crack cocaine laced with another substance – possibly fentanyl. One person has died, the other is intubated. Please be advised: bad batch of drugs appears to be on streets. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) October 3, 2019

