2 men rob cigarettes from Kwik Trip using screwdriver, crowbar

MADISON, Wis. - Two men robbed a Kwik Trip on East Washington Avenue using a screwdriver and a crowbar, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the men took a "high-dollar" amount's worth of cigarette cartons at about 2:37 a.m. Monday. The robbers were out of the store in just over a minute.

Police are looking to identify the two robbers using surveillance photos.

The first robber was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with Wisconsin written in red, a black ski mask, a gray skull cap, dark blue pants and black gloves. He had a screwdriver with an orange handle.

The second robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans, black Nike Air Force One shoes with a gray Nike logo and white latex gloves. He had a black crowbar.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

