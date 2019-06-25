Crime

2 men rob cigarettes from Kwik Trip using screwdriver, crowbar

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 05:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 05:50 PM CDT

PHOTOS: 2 men rob cigarettes from Kwik Trip using screwdriver, crowbar

MADISON, Wis. - Two men robbed a Kwik Trip on East Washington Avenue using a screwdriver and a crowbar, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Police said the men took a "high-dollar" amount's worth of cigarette cartons at about 2:37 a.m. Monday. The robbers were out of the store in just over a minute. 

Police are looking to identify the two robbers using surveillance photos. 

The first robber was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with Wisconsin written in red, a black ski mask, a gray skull cap, dark blue pants and black gloves. He had a screwdriver with an orange handle. 

The second robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans, black Nike Air Force One shoes with a gray Nike logo and white latex gloves. He had a black crowbar. 

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. 

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration