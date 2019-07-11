2 men give 97-year-old woman hug, steal stuff from her handbag, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two men approached a 97-year-old woman on Thursday and stole items from her handbag, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Police said the men approached the woman while she was exiting a store and tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards. When she said no to purchasing the cards, the men asked her if they could give her a hug.
While the woman was distracted by hugging one of the men, the other stole her electronic tablet and other items from her handbag, according to the report.
Police are investigating the crime, which happened at Capitol Centre Market on Broom Street on Thursday morning.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Complaint: Former Sun Prairie YMCA employee admits to sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Next Story
13-year-old boy points handgun at girl after verbal fight in Fitchburg, police say
Local And Regional News
- Complaint: Former Sun Prairie YMCA employee admits to sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
- MMSD explains free condom pilot program at West High School
- 13-year-old boy points handgun at girl after verbal fight in Fitchburg, police say
- Men throw items out of car, evade law enforcement, officials say
- Heading toward a heat wave: Feeling like triple digits next week
- Middleton bar owners plead guilty to cash skimming from video gambling machines, DOJ reports