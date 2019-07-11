2 men give 97-year-old woman hug, steal stuff from her handbag, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two men approached a 97-year-old woman on Thursday and stole items from her handbag, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the men approached the woman while she was exiting a store and tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards. When she said no to purchasing the cards, the men asked her if they could give her a hug.

While the woman was distracted by hugging one of the men, the other stole her electronic tablet and other items from her handbag, according to the report.

Police are investigating the crime, which happened at Capitol Centre Market on Broom Street on Thursday morning.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.