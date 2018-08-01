Driver, passenger face charges after passenger ODs in car, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two men are facing charges after one of them overdosed in a car on Madison's north side Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said an officer was driving on East Washington Avenue at 11:20 p.m. when he came to the intersection with South Ingersoll Street and noticed a car that was stopped partially in a traffic lane.

According to the report, the officer stopped behind the car and activated his squad lights. As he did, he saw the driver trying to pull an unconscious man from the passenger seat. The officer went to assist and determined the passenger was not breathing. He radioed for backup as the driver pulled the man farther from the busy roadway. The driver then ran on foot.

The man on the ground was showing signs of a heroin overdose, so the officer gave him naloxone and began chest compressions, police said. As backup arrived, they helped the officer provide life-saving efforts. The man received four doses of naloxone. He eventually regained consciousness after Madison Fire Department paramedics arrived.

He was taken to a hospital. Police said he'll be tentatively charged with possession of heroin.

Officers arriving to provide backup stopped the driver as he was running away. The driver was processed on suspicion of first-offense driving under the influence and for delivery of heroin, as he allegedly procured the drug.

Police said the officers involved in saving the man's life will be nominated for departmental awards.