2 involved in A.J. Freund case no longer state workers

Andrew " AJ " Freund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - State officials say that two Department of Children and Family Services employees at the center of an investigation into the well-being of a 5-year-old boy who later died are no longer employed.

ADCFS spokesman declined to say whether Carlos Acosta and his former supervisor, Andrew Polovin, were fired or resigned, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The two responded to a December 2018 police complaint about bruising on Andrew "A.J." Freund of Crystal Lake. AJ's body was found April 24 in a shallow grave covered with straw in Woodstock, about 10 miles from the family's home in Crystal Lake.

His mother has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Documents allege AJ's short life was filled with trauma and neglect until the day he died. When police went to his home after he was reported missing, it was cluttered, and reeked of feces and urine.

Just weeks before he died, video shot on his mother's phone in March and found by investigators after his death showed the boy had bruises on his face and body. The 2-minute cell phone video, which his mother had deleted but was found during a forensic analysis, shows the boy being berated for urinating in bed, documents show.

