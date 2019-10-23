2 from out of state face charges in multicounty chase ending in Dane County, sheriff says

Dockery

MADISON, Wis. - An Indiana man and an Illinois woman are facing charges related to a multicounty chase in Wisconsin that lasted less than 20 minutes Tuesday, officials said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Joseph J. Smith, of Hammond, Indiana, is facing tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, eluding and driving without a license.

The passenger, 22-year-old Ebony M. Dockery, 22, of Chicago, had an active warrant from DuPage County, Illinois, and was arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as a passenger.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle that the Wisconsin State Patrol had attempted to stop entered Dane County on I-90 south at the Columbia County line. Troopers had deployed a tire-puncturing device before the vehicle entered Dane County. Deputies observed the vehicle driving recklessly and emitting sparks as a result of being driven on the frame.

Deputies picked up the pursuit, and officials said Smith continued to drive recklessly on I-90 south. The vehicle avoided additional road spikes that deputies tried to deploy. The vehicle eventually got stuck on the shoulder of I-90 at County Road N.

The pursuit, which lasted about 19 minutes, traveled through several jurisdictions and reached a maximum speed of 80 mph, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Smith was arrested on multiple charges and was booked into the Dane County Jail. According to the report, the passenger, Dockery, had a warrant.

Authorities said the vehicle was listed as stolen.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said DeForest police, Stoughton police and McFarland police, along with their K-9 officer, helped during the pursuit.

A booking photo of Smith was not available from the Dane County Jail on Wednesday because he was "uncooperative" during the process, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

