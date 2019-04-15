Police: Teen admitted he killed grandparents, had plan to cause harm at Neenah High School
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police say a 17-year-old boy has admitted he fatally shot an elderly couple he knew in eastern Wisconsin and that he was planning an attack at his high school.
Grand Chute police officer Travis Waas told the Associated Press Monday that police responding to a 911 call for assistance found the bodies of the couple in their home in Grand Chute about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Waas declined to release details of the call.
Police said Alexander M. Kraus, of Neenah, was arrested at the house. Waas said Krause acknowledged shooting his grandparents, 74-year-old Dennis L. Kraus and 73-year-old Letha G. Kraus.
He also told police he had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School, where he is a junior.
Police and school officials haven't disclosed the nature of those plans.
Kraus is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide. He's expected to make his initial appearance on the charges at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
