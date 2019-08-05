Madison woman killed in two-car crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - A Madison woman is dead after her car was struck by a man who ran through a stop sign Sunday night.

Just after 8:15 p.m. the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville officials responded to a crash on N. WI-213 at N. WI-59 in Magnolia Township.

Rock County officials said Daniel B. Good was driving southbound on WI-59 and didn't stop at the stop sign, and then struck a Dodge Journey that was going northbound on WI-213.

Dispatch said Med Flight was called, but later canceled.

A 59-year-old female from Madison was driving the Dodge Journey and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries.

Good was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop for stop sign.

WI-213 reopened at 1:18 p.m., five hours after the road initially closed.

