Crime

Madison woman killed in two-car crash in Evansville

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:08 PM CDT

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - A Madison woman is dead after her car was struck by a man who ran through a stop sign Sunday night.

Just after 8:15 p.m. the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville officials responded to a crash on N. WI-213 at N. WI-59 in Magnolia Township.

Rock County officials said Daniel B. Good was driving southbound on WI-59 and didn't stop at the stop sign, and then struck a Dodge Journey that was going northbound on WI-213.

Dispatch said Med Flight was called, but later canceled.

A 59-year-old female from Madison was driving the Dodge Journey and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries.

Good was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop for stop sign.

WI-213 reopened at 1:18 p.m., five hours after the road initially closed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration