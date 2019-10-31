2 arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting on Langdon street, police say

Brandon M. Buckner Sr., Jeremiah C. Coby , Benjamin L. Nickel

Brandon M. Buckner Sr., Jeremiah C. Coby , Benjamin L. Nickel

MADISON, Wis. - Two people are facing attempted homicide charges related to a shooting in Madison on Oct. 17.

Madison police said Benjamin Nickel, 38, and Jeremiah Coby, 39, were arrested Wednesday night while officers served a search warrant at a home on Upland Drive.

Nickel is facing a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Coby is facing a charge of being a party to a crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators said Nickel and Coby shot at someone on the 600 block of Langdon Street during a marijuana deal on Oct 17.

A man later showed up a hospital with a minor gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.

Another man, Brandon Buckner, 28, of Madison, was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.