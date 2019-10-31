Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Crime

2 arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting on Langdon street, police say

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 01:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two people are facing attempted homicide charges related to a shooting in Madison on Oct. 17. 

Madison police said Benjamin Nickel, 38, and Jeremiah Coby, 39, were arrested Wednesday night while officers served a search warrant at a home on Upland Drive. 

Nickel is facing a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Coby is facing a charge of being a party to a crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. 

Investigators said Nickel and Coby shot at someone on the 600 block of Langdon Street during a marijuana deal on Oct 17. 

A man later showed up a hospital with a minor gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting. 

Another man, Brandon Buckner, 28, of Madison, was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration