2 arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting on Langdon street, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Two people are facing attempted homicide charges related to a shooting in Madison on Oct. 17.
Madison police said Benjamin Nickel, 38, and Jeremiah Coby, 39, were arrested Wednesday night while officers served a search warrant at a home on Upland Drive.
Nickel is facing a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Coby is facing a charge of being a party to a crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Investigators said Nickel and Coby shot at someone on the 600 block of Langdon Street during a marijuana deal on Oct 17.
A man later showed up a hospital with a minor gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.
Another man, Brandon Buckner, 28, of Madison, was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Going to the post office will soon have a 'whole new meaning' for Capt. Barr's widow
- Opening for Nicholas Recreation Center delayed
- Layers of risk? What to know about bundling up and buckling up
- Kids brave snowy, cold trick-or-treating with layered Halloween costumes
- Dane County fugitive sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Middleton Police dress up K9 in Packers jersey